Man Utd still remain interested in signing Leon Goretzka

Manchester United are still monitoring the situation of Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka ahead of a possible summer move, according to renowned journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Sky Sports Germany reporter claims that Goretzka is on United’s ‘list’ as Erik ten Hag looks to bring in another central midfielder to compete with the likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount, Scott McTominay and Fred.

The Germany international was keen on staying at the Allianz Arena but it’s become clear in pre-season that he won’t be a regular starter under Thomas Tuchel this coming campaign so he’s now open to a move.

Tuchel has been using new summer signing Konrad Laimer alongside Joshua Kimmich in a double pivot throughout Bayern’s pre-season games – giving a clear indication Goretzka won’t be first choice. The former Chelsea and PSG manager is also in the market for another defensive midfielder which would knock Goretzka even further down the pekcing order, according to Plettenberg.

It’s difficult situation for Goretzka and he may now consider a move away from the Bundesliga champions. The 28-year-old was among the substitutes during Bayern’s 4-3 friendly win over Liverpool in Singapore on Wednesday. He came off the bench to feature for his side in the second half of the game at the Singapore National Stadium.

Goretzka has been a key cog at Bayern for the past few seasons following his transfer from Schalke 04 in 2018. He has racked up 179 appearances, scored 34 goals, and recorded 35 assists – helping the club win several trophies including the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, UEFA Champions League, Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

Competition

According to Florian Plettenberg, Man Utd are now eyeing a move for the German international but they could face competition for Goretzka’s signature as West Ham are plotting an ambitious move as they look to replace Declan Rice.

United have also lined up a move for Sofyan Amrabat but negotiations have slowed down because they need to sell players before making any more new additions to their squad.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia but the 19-year-old wants to join Liverpool, therefore they need to look elsewhere for midfield reinforcements.

According to Sky Germany, Goretzka, who helped Bayern Munich clinch their 10th consecutive Bundesliga title last season, is valued at £43m (€50m) and he’d be an excellent signing if Man Utd could pull it off.

Read more: Man Utd ready to hijack Liverpool’s move to sign £50m star – report