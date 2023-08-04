Tottenham reach agreement to sign Micky van de Ven

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed on a deal in principle with VfL Wolfsburg to sign Micky van de Ven and the player is now set to travel to England on Saturday to undergo medical, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After struggling with their leaky defence last season, Spurs have prioritised bolstering their backline this summer. Several players have been mentioned as potential options for Ange Postecoglou’s side but the Dutchman and Edmond Tapsoba has emerged as the primary targets.

Tottenham reportedly opened direct talks with the Bundesliga side back in June to sign the 22-year-old after being encouraged by the defender’s desire of moving to the newly renovated White Hart Lane.

Having been locked in negotiations over the last few weeks, Spurs have finally managed to find a breakthrough in this deal. Writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that Tottenham have reached a verbal agreement with Wolfsburg for a fee of around €50m [£43m], including add-ons, to sign Van de Ven.

The journalist further claims that the two clubs will now sort out the paperwork and following the conclusion of that procedure, Van de Ven will travel to England on Saturday to undergo medical before signing a five-year contract with Postecoglou’s side.

Van de Ven to Tottenham

Romano wrote:

“Micky van de Ven to Tottenham, here we go! Verbal agreement in place for €50m package add-ons included, Dutch CB to travel in the next 24h for medical. Contract agreed until 2028, deal done with José Fortes Rodriguez from Raiola. Wolfsburg set to prepare documents soon.” “Micky van de Ven will fly to London on Saturday in order to complete his move to Tottenham.”

Van de Ven has burst onto the scenes in recent times after displaying promising performances in the Bundesliga last term, scoring a solitary goal and keeping 11 clean-sheets in 33 league appearances.

The left-footed centre-back, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is extremely quick, comfortable playing out from the back, good in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

The Wolfsburg star has already showcased glimpses of his talent during his time in the German top-flight over the last couple of years and the North Londoners will be hoping that he will be able to replicate the same performance in the Premier League next season for Tottenham.

The Lilywhites have heavily been linked with a move for Tapsoba along with Van de Ven this summer so it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham opt to sign the African as well in this transfer window after purchasing the 22-year-old.