Man Utd could sign Jarrad Branthwaite for £25m this summer

Manchester United have made an enquiry over a potential deal for Jarrad Branthwaite and Everton have told them it will take a £25m offer to get a transfer agreed, according to Football Insider.

The 21-year-old is attracting interest from several clubs following his successful loan spell at PSV Eindhoven last season and the report says Branthwaite wants to leave Everton on a permanent basis this summer.

Man Utd have been linked with the centre-back in recent months after being impressed by his performances in Holland and Football Insider claims the Red Devils have now made a formal enquiry over a possible deal.

United are set to sell Harry Maguire after stripping him of the captaincy and he’s been deemed surplus to requirements by Erik ten Hag. Maguire has two years left on his current contract with the Red Devils and United now want to cash-in on the 30-year-old.

Several clubs have expressed interest in signing Maguire including Everton, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea. His weekly wages are expected to be an issue, however, a loan move away from Old Trafford could be considered. His exit could see United bring in a defensive reinforcement and Branthwaite has emerged as a potential target.

Asking price increases

According to Football Insider, following Man Utd’s enquiry, Everton have increased their valuation for Branthwaite. He was initially valued at just £6m earlier in the summer but the Merseysiders have now said they’ll only do business if £25m is put on the table.

The young Englishman racked up 37 appearances and made six goal contributions across all competitions as PSV finished 2nd in the Eredivisie table last term. He was one of the most consistent performers for Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side, who qualified for next season’s Champions League and won the Dutch Cup.

Branthwaite is yet to command a starting berth at Everton, having made only 13 appearances and scoring one goal in the process. The 6ft 5in star has previously featured for Blackburn and Carlisle on loan.

