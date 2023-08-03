Man Utd considering submitting bid to sign Tchouameni

Manchester United are reportedly considering launching an official proposal to sign Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Sport.

The Red Devils have prioritised bolstering their engine room this summer and have already purchased Mason Mount from Chelsea in a £60m deal. But, it has been suggested that Erik ten Hag is keen on signing a second midfielder before the end of this window.

Several players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times with Romeo Lavia and Sofyan Amrabat being among them but Tchouameni is now emerging as a serious target.

After joining Real Madrid in a €80m[£69m] deal last summer, the Frenchman showcased promising displays during the early stages of last term, but he faded away as the season progressed and as a consequence of that, he lost his place in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting eleven.

So, speculation surrounding his future continues to grow in this transfer window and it has been suggested that Los Blancos could opt to cash-in on him to raise funds in order to purchase Kylian Mbappe from PSG. They are currently well-stocked in their midfield department after signing Jude Bellingham and Arda Gular this summer so the Spanish giants can afford to let him leave.

Tchouameni to Man Utd

According to the report by Sport, Man Utd are keeping a close eye on Tchouameni’s current situation and they are considering making a formal proposal – which would be very close to what Real Madrid paid to sign the France international last summer.

The report further claims that Ten Hag has asked United to sign Tchouameni so the record Premier League champions could make a concrete approach to sign him over the coming days.

However, Sport states that securing the 23-year-old’s signature won’t be straightforward for Man Utd as Bayern Munich are also keen on purchasing him in this transfer window.

Despite his recent struggles, Tchouameni is deemed one of the best young midfielders in the world. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd if they sign him this summer.

However, having already splashed more than £150m in signing Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund – who is on the verge of joining the Red Devils after Ten Hag’s side agreed on a deal in principle with Atalanta, it is highly unlikely that the record Premier League champions will spend big to sign Tchouameni this summer.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd opt to formalise their interest in signing Tchouameni in this transfer window to bolster their engine room.