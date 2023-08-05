Chelsea submit bid for Deivid Washington

Chelsea have submitted a £17m bid for Brazilian striker Deivid Washington and a move to Stamford Bridge is now ‘imminent’, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are looking to add more quality players to their squad after selling a host of key players. Mauricio Pochettino is rebuilding the squad to his own taste, and signing a striker is a priority for the Blues.

Chelsea have sold Kai Havertz to Arsenal this summer, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left the club on a free transfer. There are suggestions that Romelu Lukaku will also be sold in the summer transfer window, with several clubs vying for his signature.

Romano says that Chelsea have submitted a €20m (£17.3m) package bid for Washington, and it is set to be accepted as the deal is now ‘imminent’. The 18-year-old striker has already accepted personal terms with Chelsea and he wants the move to West London.

However, it doesn’t look like the South American will have an immediate role at Chelsea as Romano claims the youngster will be sent to Strasbourg on loan for the rest of the season once the deal is completed.

Deivid Washington to Chelsea, deal now imminent after official bid submitted in the last hours for 2005 born Brazilian striker 🚨🔵🇧🇷 Deivid agreed personal terms and wants #CFC move — Strasbourg loan to follow. €20m package bid submitted as per Globo… Santos, set to accept. pic.twitter.com/XV4yPSuJsi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2023

Good move?

Chelsea have signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal this summer while Pochettino can rely on Christopher Nkunku as the secondary striker.

To be honest, the deal makes a lot of sense. Washington is a highly talented youngster who can be a great asset for the club over the coming years, but he needs to play regularly at the moment.

At Stamford Bridge, Pochettino is building something new, and he won’t be able to give the teenager more games in the senior team. A move elsewhere on loan for the rest of the season will do a world of good for him.

Moreover, Chelsea won’t be playing in Europe next season, which means they will have fewer games to focus on. The squad has been trimmed as a result. It is also the best time to stuff the squad with quality young players who can represent the club for years to come.