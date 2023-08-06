Chelsea could speed up Dusan Vlahovic talks next week



According to Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness), Chelsea could speed up negotiations with Juventus to sign Dusan Vlahovic next week.

The London giants have been linked with Vlahovic for the past few weeks, and they are now in discussions with the Bianconeri over a potential transfer. Juventus want £34 million plus Romelu Lukaku in exchange for the Serbian, but the Blues are currently willing to pay less.

As per Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea previously proposed to pay around £17 million for the part-exchange move. Negotiations could get going next week to reach a suitable agreement. It is suggested that a package of at least £25 million could be finalised between the clubs.

Good signing

Vlahovic was one of the most sought-after strikers in world football during his time at Fiorentina. He netted 34 goals in a single calendar year for them before joining Juventus in January 2022. Since his move, he has struggled to find the same form and consistency.

He has accumulated just 23 goals from 63 outings, and Juventus are now more than willing to sanction his exit. Chelsea currently have Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, who can play up front but the former is currently on the sidelines after another knee problem.

The Frenchman has suffered a second knee injury in less than a year. While the concern is a short-term one, it is a warning sign for Chelsea that they need more depth in the striking department. Vlahovic would be a good acquisition for them, particularly with the lost cost.

With Lukaku deemed surplus to requirements, Chelsea have the opportunity to offload him for good while signing one of the most exciting strikers in European football. Things have not gone as planned for Vlahovic in Turin, but his fortunes could change elsewhere.

Vlahovic may not be a guaranteed starter for Chelsea from the off, but he could have the opportunity to revive his success at Fiorentina and establish himself as a key player. If he manages to do so, Chelsea could have a world-class player on their hands.