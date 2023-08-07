Tottenham have accelerated efforts to sign Mehdi Taremi

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly accelerated their efforts to sign FC Porto star Mehdi Taremi this summer, as per the Portuguese outlet A Bola.

Following a disappointing campaign last term, Spurs have decided to rebuild under the new manager Ange Postecoglou’s guidance and they have already signed several players to bolster multiple areas of their squad.

However, the biggest concern for the North Londoners ahead of the start of next season is Harry Kane’s uncertain future. The 30-year-old has entered the final year of his current contract and has made it clear that he has no intention of signing an extension with the Lilywhites’.

Bayern Munich have been pushing the hardest to acquire the Englishman’s service over the last few weeks and have already seen three official proposals worth up to €100m[£86m] rejected by Spurs.

Taremi to Tottenham

However, it has been suggested that the Bavarian club hasn’t given up on their hopes of signing Kane and they could make another offer to sign him this summer.

If Kane leaves the club then Tottenham will have to sign a new striker to replace the Englishman this summer. Several players have been mentioned as potential targets for Spurs to strengthen their frontline with Dusan Vlahovic and Jonathan David being among them but Taremi is now emerging as a serious option.

While citing and translating the print version of A Bola, Sport Witness says that Tottenham have ‘advanced with force’ in recent times to sign the Iranian having already reached an agreement with the player regarding the personal terms.

The report further claims that Tottenham are ready to spend a fee of around £20m[€24m] to purchase Taremi but Porto want at least €30m[£26m] to sell.

A Bola further states that Tottenham are set to face fierce competition from Inter Milan in getting any potential deal done for Taremi as the Nerazzurri are also eyeing a swoop for him. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Postecoglou’s side can beat Inter in this race and purchase the 31-year-old this summer.

Taremi has already showcased his goal-scoring prowess during his time at the Portuguese top-flight over the last few years. So, he could turn out to be a great signing for Tottenham to replace Kane if the Englishman eventually leaves over the coming days and Spurs sign the Porto star.