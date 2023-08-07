Chelsea set to move for Leeds star Tyler Adams

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are set to move for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams in the coming days.

The London heavyweights are currently in the transfer market for midfield reinforcements. Brighton & Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo is the main transfer target for Chelsea, but they are yet to negotiate a transfer fee with the Seagulls.

The Telegraph now report that Chelsea are preparing to move for Adams, who has an undisclosed relegation release clause in his contract. The pursuit of Adams is unrelated to Caicedo. Manager Mauricio Pochettino is eyeing more competition.

Good signing

Adam signed for Leeds from Leipzig for £20 million last summer and he was one of the stand-out performers for the Yorkshire club. The 24-year-old was impressive with his defensive contributions despite the club’s relegation from the top-flight.

As per WhoScored, the USMNT star completed 82.4% of his passes in the Premier League last season. He won a stunning tally of 3.5 tackles alongside 1.5 interceptions and 1 clearance per game. He also completed 1.2 dribbles on average for Leeds.

His statistics were quite brilliant despite Leeds’ woes at the bottom of the table, and he could leave them on the cheap this summer with a low relegation release clause on his contract. The figure stands at around £20 million, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Pochettino wants Enzo Fernandez to be partnered by Caicedo in the centre of the park next season. Chelsea are still a long way from agreeing a free with Brighton for the South American, but a deal could be struck before the end of the transfer window.

Nonetheless, Adams would be another good piece of signing. He is vastly experienced than Fernandez and Caicedo, and would provide more stability. He may not start regularly, but could be useful off the bench to see out the final phase of games.

At £20 million, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea without any risk. He is only 24 years of age, and has the potential to get better with the club in the coming years. If things don’t work out, he could be sold in a couple of seasons.