Tottenham to include two players in deal to sign Johnson

Tottenham Hotspur are considering offering Djed Spence and Joe Rodon to Nottingham Forest as part of a player-plus-cash deal to sign their forward Brennan Johnson this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Spurs are in search of a forward due to the uncertainty surrounding the future of Harry Kane. Tottenham rejected Bayern Munich’s latest bid worth £86m for Kane – who has just one year left on his current contract and could leave for free next summer.

The Bundesliga champions’ offer was not enough to convince club chairman Daniel Levy to sell the 30-year-old. It’s either Bayern make an improved bid to sign Kane or move on to other alternatives.

Tottenham are hopeful of keeping the England forward beyond this season by offering him a lucrative deal to convince him to stay, however, Kane has given no clear indication of staying at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

As it stands, if Spurs don’t sell he would leave for nothing in 12 months time. Bayern are expected to return with another bid and are confident of sealing a deal. Therefore, Spurs would need to bring in a replacement and Johnson has emerged as a serious target.

The Daily Mail claims that Forest want £50m for the striker and have already rejected bids of £40m but Tottenham could offer Spence and Rondon during talks as they eye a player-plus-cash deal to reduce the financial outlay.

Swap deal

Spence and Rondon are not part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans this season and could leave the club this summer. Therefore, it would make sense for Spurs to use them as bait to land Johnson.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a key player at Nottingham Forest having netted 29 times and recorded 12 assists in 105 games across all competitions.

Johnson finished last season as the club’s second-highest goal scorer with 10 goals, just one shy of Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi. His contract with Nottingham Forest will expire in 2026 so they are under no pressure to sell.

Tottenham are unlikely to make an offer close to his £50m valuation but Forest could be tempted by a player-plus-cash swap deal involving Rondon and Spence. The latter enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell at the City Ground in 2021/22 so Forest would no doubt be keen to link-up with Spence again if the opportunity arose.

