Tottenham submit bid to sign Clement Lenglet this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly submitted an official proposal worth up to £9m[€10m] to sign Barcelona star Clement Lenglet this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

The 28-year-old spent the last season on loan at the newly renovated White Hart Lane but the move didn’t pan out for the Frenchman as he failed to perform at his best. So, it was thought that the Lilywhites have decided not to sign the Frenchman after being left unimpressed by his displays.

Fabrizio Romano even reported that Tottenham aren’t planning to sign Lenglet permanently and they have other priorities to bolster their backline with Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven being among them.

Spurs have already agreed to sign Van de Ven from VfL Wolfsburg this summer. However, the Spanish outlets keep on insisting that despite purchasing the Dutchman, Tottenham remain interested in signing Lenglet in this window.

Length to Tottenham

While citing and translating the print version of Mundo Deportivo, Sport Witness says that Tottenham have already submitted an official proposal worth around £4.5m[€5m] in fixed fees plus €5m[£4.5m] in add-ons to sign Lenglet but Barcelona have rejected that offer as they want more to sell their star man.

The report further claims that the Blaugrana are keen on selling the 28-year-old to remove the player from their wage bill and they could hold direct talks with Spurs regarding this deal today as the North London club will be in Barcelona to face off against them in a friendly fixture this evening.

However, Mundo Deportivo states that Tottenham are set to face tough competition from Juventus in getting any potential deal done for Length as the Old Lady of Turin are also plotting a swoop for him.

Lenglet struggled to showcase his best after joining the Lilywhites on a season-long loan last term, so he might not be an ideal option for Spurs to strengthen their backline this summer. Therefore, Tottenham would be better off exploring other targets to reinforce their defence before the end of this window.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Postecoglou’s side eventually opt to push forward with this deal and sign the Barcelona star over the coming days.