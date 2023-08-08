Man Utd could attempt to hijack Chelsea’s move to sign Adams

Manchester United could reportedly attempt to hijack Chelsea’s move to sign Leeds United star Tyler Adams this summer, as per the Mirror.

The Blues are keen on revamping their engine room in this transfer window having already let Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante leave the club.

The West London club have prioritised signing Moises Caicedo to bolster their midfield, but it has recently been reported that Chelsea are also plotting a swoop for Adams.

It has been suggested that the 24-year-old has a £20m relegation clause included in his current contract and Chelsea are planning to activate that this summer as the Yorkshire club have failed to secure their Premier League status for next term.

Meanwhile, according to the report by the Mirror(via the Daily Mail), Man Utd are looking to sign a new midfielder having already signed Mount in this transfer window and have identified Sofyan Amrabat as the primary target.

However, the report claims that if they fail to broker a deal for the Moroccan international then they could look to hijack Chelsea’s move to sign Adams this summer.

The former Leipzig star likes to play as a deep-lying playmaker but can also be deployed in the box-to-box role. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, works extremely hard without possession and also can contribute defensively as well.

The USA international is a talented midfielder and possesses high potential. So, he would be a shrewd signing for Chelsea or Man Utd if either club manage to secure his signature.

However, Man Utd have prioritised signing Amrabat this summer and have already reached an agreement with the African to acquire his service ahead of finalising a deal with Fiorentina. So, as per the recent reports, the record Premier League champions are expected to purchase the midfielder in this transfer window.

On the other hand, it seems Chelsea are currently in front of the queue ahead of Man Utd to sign Adams this summer. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Chelsea eventually opt to sign Adams and beat Man Utd in this race.