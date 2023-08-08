Chelsea join the race to sign Ivan Fresneda

According to Spanish outlet Sport (via SportWitness) Chelsea have joined Barcelona in the pursuit of Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda.

The London giants currently have Reece James and Malo Gusto as their right-back options in the first-team squad, but they believe Fresneda could be an important player for them in future. As per Sport, Barcelona have already tabled an offer of £8.6 million plus £4.3 million in bonuses for the Spaniard.

The Catalans feel the offer is sufficient to sign the youngster, but Sport claim that they may have to step up as Chelsea have entered the bidding for him. Fresneda is currently prioritising a move to Camp Nou, but Chelsea will be hoping to change his mind in the coming days.

Future prospect

Fresneda was heavily linked with a move away from Valladolid in the January transfer window. He was on the radar of the likes of Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, but a transfer did not materialise with either club. This summer, Barcelona have looked in pole position, but Chelsea’s interest should worry them.

The 18-year-0ld is unlikely to be a starter for Chelsea, but he may face the same situation with Barcelona. Jules Kounde has operated as a makeshift right-back for the club over the past year, and Sport report that the La Liga champions want to sign another experienced right-back alongside Fresneda this summer.

If the Spaniard has any doubts over a move to Barcelona, Chelsea could benefit from it. The London giants can not guarantee him with regular playing time, but they could send him out on loan to sister club Strasbourg for the upcoming campaign. In doing so, he would have the chance to continue his development.

Fresneda made his breakthrough for Valladolid last season with 22 appearances in the Spanish La Liga. He was fairly good with his passing, but the biggest positives were his tackling and ability to clear his lines. At the age of 18, he is still a raw talent but seems to have the potential to develop into a quality right-back.