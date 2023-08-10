Tottenham interested in signing Gent striker Gift Orban

Tottenham Hotspur have held talks over a move to sign Gent striker Gift Orban as they line-up possible replacements for Harry Kane, according to 90min.

Kane wants his future resolved before Tottenham’s first Premier League game of the season against Brentford on Sunday. The England international, who has just one year left on his current contract, is top of Bayern Munich’s wish list.

The Bundesliga champions have seen multiple bids rejected by Spurs with the latest offer, worth more than £86m plus add-ons. Kane missed Spurs’ 4-2 defeat to Barcelona on Tuesday and with their opening league game just days away, Bayern are running out of time to get a deal agreed.

However, Bayern Munich are set to make a new offer worth €110m (£95m) including add-ons for the 30-year-old. It remains to be seen whether that will be enough to tempt Tottenham into a deal but the North Londoners are still lining-up potential replacements.

Spurs have already signed young Argentine striker Alejo Véliz from Rosario Central but are still in the market to bring in another attacking reinforcement.

Talks

According to 90min, Tottenham have identified Orban as a serious target and representatives of the London giants have held talks with the striker over a potential move to White Hart Lane this summer.

Orban has impressed since joining Gent in January 2023 and after netting 20 goals in just 22 games during the second half of last season, he has already bagged two goals in two games this campaign.

The 21-year-old is valued at £17m by Transfermarkt so should represent a cheaper option compared to the other Tottenham transfer targets. 90min says the likes of Elye Wahi, Jonathan David, and Aleksandar Mitrovic are also on Tottenham’s radar.

However, if Spurs decide to formalise their interest in Orban, they could face competition as the striker has been attracting interest from several European clubs following his goal-scoring exploits in the Belgian Pro League.

