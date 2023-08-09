Tottenham join Liverpool in the race to sign Perr Schuurs

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race to sign Torino star Perr Schuurs this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After struggling with their leaky defence last term, Spurs have decided to strengthen the backline in this transfer window. They have already purchased Micky van de Ven from VfL Wolfsburg but the Lilywhites’ new manager Ange Postecoglou has recently expressed his desire to sign another centre-back after the Dutchman before the end of this window.

Edmond Tapsoba has widely been mentioned as the North London club’s primary target, but it appears they are struggling to broker a deal for him due to Bayer Leverkusen’s high valuation.

So, it seems Tottenham have decided to explore alternative targets in-case they miss out on signing the African with Schuurs now emerging as a serious option.

Writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that Tottenham have identified Schuurs as a key target to strengthen their defence and they have already held internal talks before making a move for the Dutchman.

Battle

The journalist further claims that the Torino star is keen on moving to Premier League so Tottenham could manage to broker a deal for him if they formalise their interest.

Romano wrote:

“Torino’s CB Perr Schuurs remains one of the options in the list being discussed internally[by Tottenham]. Player keen on PL move.”

However, it has previously been reported that Liverpool are planning to sign a new defender as a potential long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk and have earmarked Schuurs as a serious option. So, Spurs are set to face fierce competition from the Merseyside club in getting any potential deal done for the former Ajax star.

After moving to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino last term, the 23-year-old enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in the Serie A last term, establishing himself as one of the integral members of Ivan Juric’s starting eleven.

The centre-back, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

Schuurs – valued at around £34m by Torino – is a very talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a great signing for Liverpool or Tottenham if either club manage to broker a deal for him in this transfer window.