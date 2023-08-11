Man Utd interested in Altay Bayindir

Although Manchester United signed Andre Onana to replace David De Gea this summer, the Red Devils are still on the hunt for another goalkeeper. Erik ten Hag has Dean Henderson, Matej Kovar and Tom Heaton for cover but has been trying to sign another backup between the sticks.

United tried and failed to bring in Zion Suzuki from Urawa Red Diamonds, but he opted against a move due to fears he’d sit on the bench. The 20-year-old wants regular football to boost his international prospects, so he’s been loaned out to Sint-Truidense instead.

Dharmesh Sheth told Give Me Sport that Man United have now turned their attention away from the Japanese goalkeeper and on to Altay Bayindir. Give Me Sport also cites a report from Turkey that claims United have opened talks with the 6ft 6inch goalkeepers representatives to discuss a move to Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old joined Fenerbahce from Ankaragücü in 2019 and has gone on to make 143 appearances in all competitions, conceding 160 goals with 44 clean sheets.

Cheap

Bayindir is a regular at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium and has four years remaining on his deal, so Fener might be hesitant to sell an important player. Reports suggest he would be available for only £5m, however, so United could potentially land themselves a bargain.

Whether Bayindir is happy going from No.1 to backup remains to be seen, however, as he’s unlikely to dethrone Onana. United have other options between the sticks too, so Ten Hag might need to sell existing players before bringing in a new one.

Henderson has been linked with a departure as he wants regular playing time, but his move to Nottingham Forest is stalling due to fears from the Red Devils that he can injure himself at the medical. Heaton is 37 years of age and doesn’t appear to be going anywhere, so at least one of Ten Hag’s shot-stoppers will be left out of the matchday squad most weeks.

It would be a strange move by United to sign the experienced Bayindir to not make the squad, so he’s surely being targeted as a No.2, potentially getting opportunities in cup competitions and Europe.