Chelsea set to sign Tyler Adams from Leeds United



According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are set to sign Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams after triggering the £20 million relegation release clause in his contract.

The London giants have been looking to strengthen their midfield over the past few weeks. They have been linked with the likes of Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, but are currently on the cusp of landing Adams.

As per Romano, Chelsea activated the clause in his contract on Wednesday and he has passed the first part of his medical. The United States captain will undergo the main part of his medical at some point today.

Brilliant signing

Adams joined Leeds from Leipzig during the last summer transfer window. He made 24 appearances for them in his debut Premier League season where he was impressive with his defensive involvements.

The USA star excelled with an average of more than 3 tackles per game while making 1.5 interceptions and 1 clearances. He was also good with his passing range and occasionally made forward runs.

His efforts were not enough to keep the club in the top-flight, and he has now taken the opportunity to join the Blues, where he could become a regular starter under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Enzo Fernandez played in the no.6 role after his January arrival from Benfica, but he should play in a more creative position this season with Chelsea likely to sign more than one holding midfielder.

Apart from Adams, Chelsea are also exploring deals for Lavia and Caicedo in the current transfer window. They have made bids for the duo, and we believe one of them could move to Stamford Bridge.

Adams is set to join the club in the lead-up to the Premier League opener against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. He could be involved in the game in some capacity if he registered by tomorrow 12pm.

Chelsea have a tough start against Jurgen Klopp’s side, but their schedule is easier on paper after that. They face West Ham United, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth in their next 4 games.