Chelsea eye summer move for Nice’s Kasper Schmeichel

Chelsea are lining up a move for Nice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as a possible replacement for outgoing Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer, according to the Guardian.

The British daily newspaper claims that Arrizabalaga is on the verge of joining Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal – replacing Thibaut Courtois as the club’s no.1 for the new season.

Courtois is expected to miss majority of the campaign after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The 31-year-old, who has undergone surgery, was adjudged the best goalkeeper in the world at last year’s Ballon d’Or awards.

He has racked up 230 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti’s side across all competitions, helping the club win several titles including the La Liga and Champions League. The Belgium international moved to Spain from Chelsea in 2018, having won the Premier League twice with the Blues.

Real Madrid were linked with a move for several shot-stoppers including former Manchester United star David de Gea, who is without a club, but Arrizabalaga has emerged as a serious target.

The Spain international, who was also linked with a move to Bayern Munich, joined the West Londoners in a big-money move from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 and has gone on to make 163 appearances for the club.

Replacement for Arrizabalaga

Chelsea have already brought in another Spanish shot-stopper Robert Sanchez from Brighton to bolster their goalkeeping department following the exit of Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabia.

Arrizabalaga and Sanchez were expected to compete for the no.1 jersey but the former’s imminent exit means the latter is set to be Chelsea’s first choice goalkeeper this season.

According to the Guardian, Chelsea have now identified Schmeichel as a replacement for Arrizabalaga. The Denmark skipper joined Nice last summer from Leicester City and made 46 appearances in his debut season. He helped the club finish 9th in the Ligue 1 after a slow start to the campaign.

During his time at Leicester, Schmeichel led the Foxes to clinch the Premier League title for the first time in their history as well as winning the FA Cup and Community Shield.

Despite impressing at Nice last term, his position is under threat this campaign after Marcin Bulka started their opening league game against Lille on Friday night. This could force him to consider moving back to England this summer.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Nice will allow the 36-year-old to leave if he decides to. He is valued at £1.7m by Transfermarkt.

Read more: Fabrizio Romano: Man Utd make contact with UCL giants to sign £26m star