Tottenham ‘make contact’ to sign Chelsea outcast Lukaku

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made ‘contact’ to sign Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku this summer, as per the Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

Having sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in a £104m deal, Spurs are seemingly exploring the possibility of purchasing a new striker to replace the Englishman.

They have been linked with numerous options in recent times with Jonathan David, Mehdi Taremi and Gift Orban being among them, but Lukaku is now emerging as a serious target.

The 30-year-old joined Chelsea back in 2021 for a whopping £97m deal after enjoying a stellar time with Inter Milan. However, the move didn’t pan out for the Belgian as he failed to perform at his best for the Blues since the switch.

Having struggled to showcase his best in the Premier League, Chelsea opted to send the forward on loan to his former club, Inter last summer. Upon re-joining the Nerazzurri, Lukaku enjoyed a promising season last term, scoring 14 goals and registering seven assists in 39 games in all competitions.

Lukaku to Tottenham

So, after being impressed by his displays, Inter wanted to sign him permanently and even opened formal talks with Chelsea to bring him back to the Giuseppe Meazza.

However, Simone Inzaghi’s side were angered by Lukaku after he opted to open talks with Juventus. So, Inter pulled the plug on signing Lukaku and shifted focus to alternative targets.

Juventus have been looking to sign the forward after accepting personal terms with the player. But, they are struggling to get a deal done for him due to Chelsea’s £34m valuation – which is considered too high by the Bianconeri.

Now, writing on his own website, Pedulla has reported that Tottenham have now joined the race to sign Lukaku and they have already made ‘contact’ to acquire his service as a potential replacement for Kane. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Spurs can manage to purchase Lukaku and beat Juventus in this race.

Tottenham have already signed Alejo Veliz from Rosario Central but he is only 19 and is expected to need time before settling down in the Premier League. So, he is not likely to be an option for Ange Postecoglou this season and signing a new striker to support Richarlison would be the right decision.

However, Lukaku might not be an ideal option due to his struggle in the Premier League. Therefore, Tottenham would be better off exploring other targets to strengthen their attack in this transfer window.