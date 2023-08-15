Chelsea reach agreement to sign Michael Olise

According to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle to sign Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise.

The Blues have been interested in signing the France youth international for a number of weeks, and they have now agreed a deal with their London counter-parts for his signature.

As per Hawkins, Chelsea will pay a sum close to his release clause which is slightly lesser than £34 million.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old has also accepted personal terms over a long-term contract with Mauricio Pochettino’s side, and it is only a matter of time before Chelsea secure his services.

Good signing

Olise joined Palace from Reading in the summer of 2021. Last season, he was one of their best performers in the Premier League, registering 2 goals and 11 assists from 37 games.

The 21-year-old was a regular starter from the right wing for the south London outfit. He showed plenty of maturity with his performances and is now set for a bigger challenge.

Olise recently suffered a hamstring injury playing for France at the Under-21 European Championships, but Chelsea have still decided to go ahead with their plans to sign him.

He should be a good long-term acquisition for the Blues. Aside from the right wing role, Olise has the ability to operate from the number 10 spot. His versatility is a big plus for Chelsea.

The Frenchman is likely to compete with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk, Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke for playing time once he is able to return to full fitness.

Chelsea are expected to have a busy end to this summer’s transfer window. Apart from Olise, the club are also in advanced talks to sign midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton this month.

The Blues could also pursue a new centre-forward before the transfer deadline on September 1 after Christopher Nkunku was ruled out for the remainder of the year following a knee surgery.