Tottenham open talks to sign Evan Ferguson this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly opened initial talks with Brighton and Hove Albion to know about the details of signing Evan Ferguson this summer, as per 90min.

The North London club have seemingly started to explore the market to sign a new striker after cashing-in on Harry Kane in this transfer window. Several players have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane in recent times with Gift Emmanuel Orban, Jonathan David and Mehdi Taremi being among them but Ferguson is now emerging as a serious option.

After joining Brighton back in 2021, the 18-year-old has already established himself as a key member of Roberto de Zerbi’s team. He enjoyed a promising breakthrough campaign for the Seagulls last term, scoring 6 goals and registering two assists in 10 league starts.

So, after being impressed by his recent performances, several upper echelons of Premier League clubs have already registered their interest in signing him, including Man Utd. But, it seems Tottenham are currently showing a more concrete interest in acquiring his service.

According to the report by 90min, Tottenham are continuing to assess striker options at the moment having sold Kane to Bayern Munich and have identified Ferguson as a serious option to replace the Englishman.

Ferguson to Tottenham

The report further claims that Spurs have already opened talks with Brighton to enquire about the details of signing the player, however, the Seagulls have made it clear that the striker is not for sale in this transfer window. So, it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can manage to persuade the South Coast side in selling their star man if they opt to formalise their interest.

90min also states that along with Ferguson, Orban is also on Spurs’ radar and they have already opened formal talks with the player’s representatives over a potential move. So, it seems he could be an alternative option if they fail to purchase Ferguson this summer.

Brighton are hard negotiators and it seems unlikely that they will allow the departure of their star man – who still has five years left in his current contract – in this transfer window.

So, although Ferguson – valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt – would be a great coup for Tottenham to bolster their attack, it appears they will have to explore alternative options such as Orban to replace Kane this summer.