Tottenham keeping a close eye on Gift Orban

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been monitoring the development of Gent star Gift Emmanuel Orban ahead of a potential swoop this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Having joined the Belgian side back in January, the 21-year-old has burst onto the scene in recent times after enjoying a stellar campaign with Gent last term, scoring 20 goals and registering two assists in 24 appearances in all competitions. The youngster has continued his excellent form this season as well, scoring five goals in four games in all competitions.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano has reported that Tottenham have been keeping a close eye on Orban’s development for a very long time and after being impressed by his recent displays, Ange Postecoglou has decided to include him in his shortlist to strengthen the attack in this transfer window.

The journalist further claims that Spurs ‘like and appreciate’ Orban and the forward is keen on playing in the Premier League. So, Tottenham could manage to secure his signature this summer if they formalise their interest.

Orban to Tottenham

Romano said:

“Gift Orban is a player that they[Tottenham] have on the list, for sure. They like and appreciate him, they have been scouting him for a long time so, for sure, he’s a player on the list. And the player is really keen on a Premier League move so that could be positive for Tottenham Hotspur.”

It has been suggested that Gent would demand a fee of around £17m to let their star man leave this summer so the Nigerian would be an affordable signing for Tottenham should they opt to purchase him.

Having sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, Tottenham are seemingly planning to sign a new striker to replace the Englishman. They already have Richarlison in the squad and have recently signed Alejo Veliz to bolster their frontline.

But, while the Brazilian has struggled to showcase his best for Spurs after joining the club last summer, the Argentinian is still young and needs time to develop his career.

So, signing a new striker would be the right decision and Orban could be a shrewd signing. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham opt to formalise their interest in signing the African before the end of this window.