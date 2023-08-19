Walker-Peters ‘could be open’ to joining Arsenal this summer

Arsenal target and Southampton star Kyle Walker-Peters ‘could be open’ to moving to the Emirates Stadium this summer, as per the transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Gunners have decided to strengthen their backline in this transfer window and have already purchased Jurrien Timber from Ajax in a £38m deal.

However, after the Dutchman’s serious knee issue, the North London club are reportedly planning to sign a new defender to replace the 22-year-old. Several players have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in recent times with Walker-Peters being among them.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs has said that it is sad to see Timber picking up the injury right after joining the club. The journalist further claims that the defender was expected to be an important player for Arsenal this season but his knee issue has now changed the complexion.

Walker-Peters to Arsenal

Jacobs also states that it is going to be interesting to see what type of player Arsenal decide to sign. Walker-Peters ‘could be open’ to joining this summer but he would want regular game-time.

Jacobs said:

“I feel really sorry, as I’m sure everybody does, for Jurrien Timber. He only just joined but has great attitude, a big personality and is the type of signing that could make a significant difference to Arsenal in terms of quality and also depth. “Even though everybody’s talking about the Declan Rice arrival, and even Kai Havertz, Timber was going to be very important to Arsenal in the first half of the season. Now, this ACL injury changes the complexion. “But when you look to bring someone in, you can’t necessarily go for somebody that – once Timber returns – is not going to have an integral role within the team. This is where I think Arsenal need to be diplomatic in who they’re looking for. “A player like Kyle Walker-Peters could be open to the move but would still want guarantees of minutes and game-time. I wonder whether Arsenal will look for more of a stop gap than necessarily a permanent-type signing in order to ensure that they don’t rock the boat or the chemistry within the side.”

Walker-Peters – valued at around £21m by Transfermarkt – is a versatile fullback as he can play either side. So, he would be a shrewd signing for Arsenal if they purchase him this summer.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Gunners eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the defender, considering his Tottenham connection.