Man Utd keen on signing Odysseas Vlachodimos this summer

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing SL Benfica star Odysseas Vlachodimos this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After letting David de Gea leave the club, the Red Devils have decided to revamp their goalkeeping department in this transfer window. They have already purchased Andre Onana in a £48m deal but it has been suggested that purchasing a second-choice shot-stopper is also on Erik ten Hag’s to-do list this summer.

Several players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last few months with Zion Suzuki and Altay Bayindir being among them. But, Vlachodimos is now emerging as a serious option.

Writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that Man Utd are planning to offload Dean Henderson this summer and have identified the Greece international as a primary target to replace the Englishman.

The journalist further claims that Man Utd have already enquired about the details of signing him and they have been made aware of the necessary information to lure the 29-year-old to Old Trafford.

Vlachodimos to Man Utd

Romano also states that Vlachodimos is expected to leave Benfica in this transfer window so, United could be able to broker a deal for him over the coming days.

Romano wrote:

“Manchester United are informed on the conditions of Odisseas Vlachodimos deal. He wasn’t in Benfica squad last week as he’s expected to leave the club by the end of the window. Deal with Man Utd could only advance if Dean Henderson leaves the club.”

Vlachodimos, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is valued at around £14m by Transfermarkt and still has four years left in his current contract so, he is likely to cost big for United considering he would be a second-choice keeper. Therefore, signing him on a season-long loan deal would be a wiser decision.

The Greek is a very good shot-stopper, comfortable playing out from the back, is good in the air and also efficient in the sweeper-keeper role. The 29-year-old is a highly talented player and would be an excellent option for Man Utd to deputise Onana this season if they eventually manage to lure him to Old Trafford before the end of this transfer window.