Tottenham could sign Brennan Johnson this summer

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly sign Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson this summer, as per the Football.london journalist Alasdair Gold.

After letting Harry Kane leave the club, Spurs are seemingly looking to sign a new striker to replace the Englishman before the end of this window.

They have been linked with numerous options in recent times with Jonathan David, Gift Emmanuel Orban and Mehdi Taremi being among them, but Johnson is reportedly on their radar as well.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have already purchased Alejo Veliz from Rosario Central but the Australian boss has made it clear that the South American is still a raw talent and needs time to develop his career. So, he isn’t expected to feature regularly for Spurs this season.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Gold has reported that Johnson has many ‘admirers’ at Tottenham so they could make a move to sign him this summer to strengthen their frontline.

Johnson to Tottenham

However, the journalist warns that the Nottingham star won’t be an ideal replacement for Kane as the 22-year-old isn’t a striker, rather he likes to play on the flanks.

Gold said:

“He’s got loads of admirers at Tottenham. He will certainly cost more than Gift Orban and again probably plays more out wide but can play centrally. Keep an eye on Brennan Johnson links as well. I know [Fabio] Paratici was a big fan of his as well, obviously still involved in his consultancy role at Spurs.”

Johnson still has three years left in his current contract so, Nottingham are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in and want at least £40m.

The 22-year-old has burst onto the scene in recent times after displaying promising performances in the Premier League last term, scoring eight goals and notching up three assists in 38 league appearances.

Johnson is comfortable playing anywhere across the frontline. He is quick, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to create chances for fellow attackers, can finish off his chances and also works extremely hard without possession.

The Welsh international is a talented player and possesses high potential so he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham with a view to the long-term future if they sign him this summer.

However, he lacks the experience of playing at the highest level and in addition, there are doubts regarding his ability to hold-up play. He also lacks efficiency in linking-up the game so, Johnson might not be an ideal option to play as a centre-forward for Tottenham. Therefore, Spurs would be better off exploring other options to strengthen their attacking department in this transfer window.