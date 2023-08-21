[Teams] Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Selhurst Park

Arsenal will be looking to make it two wins from two games when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this evening.

Mikel Arteta has made just one change from Arsenal’s win over Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale keeps his place between the sticks which means new signing David Raya has to settle for a place on the bench.

William Saliba marshals the Arsenal defence once again and is partnered by Ben White. Takehiro Tomiyasu is the only change as he comes in for Jurrien Timber. The summer signing has been ruled out for at least six months after suffering a serious knee injury last weekend.

Thomas Partey keeps his place at right-back so Gabriel misses out on a starting spot once again. Oleksandr Zinchenko returns to the Arsenal squad after recovering from a calf injury but he’s only fit enough for a place on the bench.

Declan Rice keeps his place in midfield after an impressive competitive debut last weekend having made a club record £105m move from West Ham this summer. The England international is joined by Kai Havertz as the German international keeps his place in midfield.

Martin Odegaard captains the Arsenal side once again this evening and the Norwegian international will be looking to guide his club to victory at Selhurst Park.

Bukayo Saka starts once again for the Gunners on the right side of attack meaning he’s equalled Paul Merson’s club record of playing in 82 consecutive Premier League games.

Gabriel Martinelli also starts in attack for Arsenal while Eddie Nketiah leads the line up front in the continued absence of Gabriel Jesus – who’s still out with a knee injury. Nketiah scored the opener against Forest so he’ll be looking to get on the score-sheet again tonight.

Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira are among the attacking options from the bench available to Arteta.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Crystal Palace

Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Lerma, Doucoure; Ayew, Eze, Schlupp; Edouard

Subs: Matthews, Tomkins, Richards, Clyne, Riedewald, Ahamada, Rak-Sakyi, Gordon

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Partey, White, Saliba, Tomiyasu; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Subs: Raya, Zinchenko, Kiwior, Gabriel, Jorginho, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Vieira, Trossard