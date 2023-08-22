Tottenham set to make formal bid for Nordsjaelland’s Nuamah

Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to step up their pursuit of FC Nordsjaelland star Ernest Nuamah by submitting a formal bid for the 19-year-old, according to Football Insider.

The online news portal claims that Spurs will face stiff competition for Nuamah’s signature from fellow Premier League clubs Burnley and West Ham – who have already made offers for the talented winger.

Ange Postecoglou is keen on adding at least one more attacker to his squad following the exit of Harry Kane after the England international joined Bayern Munich earlier this month.

The 30-year-old was the club’s main source of goals so Tottenham desperately need another goal-threat and Nuamah has been identified as a potential target.

The Ghanaian has netted 20 times and recorded five assists in 49 games for Nordsjaelland across all competitions since making his first-team debut in April last year in a 2-2 draw with Aarhus GF.

He has become a fan favourite at the club and is attracting interest from several teams in Europe after scoring 15 goals in 34 appearances last season as Nordsjaelland finished 2nd in the Danish Superliga.

Concrete interest

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are showing a ‘concrete interest’ in Nuamah and have already held talks with the player’s representatives over a possible move this summer.

The North Londoners are now ready to formalise their interest with a ‘formal bid’ as they look to beat off competition from West Ham and Brighton, as per the report.

Nuamah has three years left on his contract with Nordsjaelland therefore the club are under no pressure to offload him. As it stands, it will take a huge offer from Spurs to convince the Danish giants into selling one of their prized asset.

Nuamah has been in fine form this season after scoring four goals and registering an assist, including an opening-day hat-trick in a 4-1 win over Viborg.

