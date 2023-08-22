Tottenham make ‘approach’ to sign Jonathan David

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made an ‘approach’ to sign LOSC Lille star Jonathan David this summer, as per the transfer journalist Rudy Galetti.

Spurs have been exploring the possibility of purchasing a new striker after selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in this transfer window.

Gift Emmanuel Orban, Romelu Lukaku and Brennan Johnson have all been mentioned as potential targets for Ange Postecoglou’s side, but David is on their radar as well.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Galetti has reported that Spurs have made an ‘approach’ to Lille to learn about the details of signing the Canadian and they have been made aware that the 23-year-old will cost a fee of around £55m.

The journalist further claims that David is eager to take the next step in his career and moving to the Premier League is his priority. So, Tottenham could manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.

David to Tottenham

Galetti said:

“As we know for a suitable offer, the Canadian player could leave Lille and he’s keen to make a big leap to a top club and a big leap to the Premier League. Tottenham are well-informed about him. “The price tag set by the French club is around £55 million. Spurs have already approached Lille asking about the conditions of the deal and exploring for sure the cost, but as of today no official move has been made.”

David has been attracting a lot of attention in recent times after displaying impressive performances for Lille last term, scoring 24 goals and registering four assists in 37 Ligue 1 appearances.

So, it appears having been impressed by the Canadian’s recent performances for Les Dogues, the North London club have decided to register their interest in signing him to replace Kane.

David is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to link-up play, possesses the poacher instinct inside the box and also can finish off his chances.

The 23-year-old has already showcased his talent in the French top-flight and the North Londoners will be hoping that he will be able to replicate the same performance in the Premier League if he were to move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane in this transfer window.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually decide to sign David to bolster their attack this summer.