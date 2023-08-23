Tottenham could sign Clement Lenglet this summer

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly decide to sign Barcelona star Clement Lenglet in this transfer window, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After struggling with their leaky defence, Spurs have prioritised strengthening their backline this summer. They have already purchased Micky van de Ven from VfL Wolfsburg in a £43m deal but it has been suggested that the North London club want to sign a second defensive option before the end of this window.

Several players have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane over the last few months with Edmond Tapsoba being mentioned as the primary target. But, Lenglet is reportedly on their radar as well.

Spurs signed the Frenchman on a season-long loan last term and it was initially thought that they have decided to let the defender return to Barcelona after being left unimpressed by his displays.

However, speaking on the Here we go podcast, Romano has reported that Tottenham are interested in signing Lenglet permanently this summer and they could make a swoop for him if the Blaugrana can’t find a solution for the defender before the end of this window.

Lenglet to Tottenham

The journalist further claims that along with Lenglet, Tosin Adarabioyo is also on Spurs’ radar. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Spurs eventually opt to sign either of them to strengthen their defence in this transfer window.

Romano said:

“I mentioned Monaco before, but Tosin Adarabioyo is a player they[Tottenham] are following, he has been in the list for a long time. Clement Lenglet could return to Tottenham, at the moment it’s not concrete or advanced, but in the final days of the window, in case Barcelona can’t find another solution for Lenglet, it could be one to watch,”

It has been suggested that Barcelona are ready to cash-in on Lenglet this summer and are prepared to accept a fee of around £9m. So, Spurs could manage to secure the Frenchman’s signature for an affordable deal should they opt to formalise their interest.

Lenglet is comfortable playing out from the back, good in the air, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well. So, he could be a solid signing for Tottenham to bolster their backline.

However, he lacks the recovery pace to play in a high defensive line so he might not be an ideal option to play as a centre-back for Postecoglou’s system. Therefore, Tottenham would be better off exploring other options to strengthen their defence in this transfer window.