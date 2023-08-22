Chelsea have outside chance of signing Mohammed Kudus

According to respected journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea have an outside chance of signing Ajax star Mohammed Kudus after West Ham United failed to agree a deal.

The Ghanaian star has been tipped to move to the Premier League for a number of weeks. Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United have tried to sign him in the current transfer window. The Hammers were considered favourites recently, but Fabrizio Romano reports that they have failed to reach an agreement with Ajax.

This could open up the possibility of other clubs entering the race and speaking to Caught Offside, Jacobs has said that there is an outside chance that Chelsea could swoop for Kudus. The journalist mentioned that the club are eyeing an attacking player and Kudus could be an option alongside Brennan Johnson and Bradley Barcola.

He said: “With Christopher Nkunku sidelined and Armando Broja returning from an ACL injury, Chelsea would ideally like another striker, but it’s about finding the right profile, and whether that’s a traditional No.9 or just a creative-minded attacker.” “If the former, Broja is going to feel pushed down the pecking order. Brennan Johnson and Bradley Barcola are two to watch, and there’s still an outside chance of Mohammed Kudus, who West Ham have failed to date to agree a deal for.”

Good signing

Chelsea suffered a huge setback in pre-season with Christopher Nkunku suffering a serious knee injury. Their woes continues at the weekend with Carney Chukwuemeka undergoing a knee surgery. The teenager showed his maiden goal in the club’s colours against West Ham United but suffered the setback before the half-time whistle.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are likely to spend on another attacking player as a result. Johnson and Barcola are good choices for Chelsea, but Kudus could be a more intelligent buy. The Ghanaian can play anywhere in midfield but can also operate as a right winger or an attacking midfielder. He has also led the line for Ajax.

With such versatility, he would be a better acquisition for the London giants. Ajax recently put off West Ham with a £44 million price tag for Kudus. If Chelsea hold any interest in signing him, they need to move fast as the Dutch outfit tend to increase their valuation with every passing day during the final days of the transfer window.