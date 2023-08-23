Man Utd closing in on a deal to sign Jean-Clair Todibo

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign OGC Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo this summer, as per the French outlet L’Equipe.

Erik ten Hag has seemingly decided to bolster the backline in this transfer window. However, it has been suggested that the Red Devils can’t afford to sign a new centre-back unless they cash-in on one of their current options.

Ten Hag has reportedly opted to sell Harry Maguire to make room for new faces after being left unimpressed by the Englishman’s displays last season. Man Utd even agreed on a deal in principle with West Ham United to sell the 30-year-old but in the end, the move didn’t materialise as the defender wasn’t keen on joining the Hammers.

Several players were linked with a move to Old Trafford as a replacement for Maguire with Todibo being among them. However, after Maguire’s decision to stay at the club, it was thought that United may opt to cool down their interest in signing a new defender this summer.

However, according to the report by L’Equipe, despite Maguire’s desire to stay at Old Trafford, Man Utd remain keen on purchasing a new defender and are nearing a deal to sign Todibo.

Todibo to Man Utd

It has been suggested that Nice are ready to cash-in on their star man this summer if they receive an offer of around £34m so, he is available for an affordable fee.

But, having already splashed more than £150m this summer, it remains to be seen whether Man Utd have the financial resources to broker a deal for Todibo in this transfer window.

Todibo, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a centre-back by traits but can also be deployed in the right-back position. He is quick, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, is good in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

The Frenchman is a talented player and possesses high potential. So, he would be a shrewd signing for Man Utd to strengthen their backline this summer. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Red Devils eventually opt to sign Todibo this summer should they keep Maguire at the club.