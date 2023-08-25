Man Utd plot swoop to sign new left-back after Shaw’s injury

Manchester United are reportedly planning to sign a new left-back following Luke Shaw’s serious injury issue, as per Samuel Luckhurst.

It has recently been reported that the former Southampton star has suffered a muscle issue and is expected to remain sidelined for an extended period.

Following Shaw’s injury, United are currently light in numbers in their left-back position as Tyrell Malacia has been sidelined with an injury problem since the beginning of pre-season.

Brandon Williams has recently joined Ipswich Town so Erik ten Hag only has Alvaro Fernandez as a natural left-back at the moment, though he hasn’t made his senior debut for the record Premier League champions yet.

Diogo Dalot can be deployed in the left-back position and is expected to play in that role on Saturday against Nottingham Forest but, he is more comfortable on the opposite side.

United looking to sign a new left-back

Now, writing in the Manchester Evening News, Luckhurst has reported that Man Utd are exploring the possibility of signing a new left-back on a short-term deal to provide options to Ten Hag amid Shaw’s absence. But, the report hasn’t revealed the exact names United are looking at to strengthen their backline.

It has been suggested that United are looking to sign a new second-choice goalkeeper to support Andre Onana while purchasing a new midfielder is also on Ten Hag’s agenda.

However, Man Utd reportedly can’t afford to sign anyone, having already invested more than £150m this summer, unless they raise funds by selling some of their players.

So, if United are now planning to sign a new left-back as well, then there is serious doubt whether they have the necessary financial resources or even enough time to pull off all three signings before next week’s transfer deadline.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see who Man Utd will eventually sign to strengthen their defence if they look to purchase one in this transfer window.

Meanwhile, following the defeat against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, Man Utd will welcome Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday before facing off versus Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium next month.

So, Ten Hag’s side will be desperate to return to winning ways this weekend and gain confidence ahead of the crucial encounter against the Gunners.