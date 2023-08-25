Liverpool in advanced talks with Bayern to sign Gravenberch

Liverpool are in advanced negotiations with Bayern Munich to sign midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer following a change in stance towards a sale, according to 90min.

The online news portal claims that the Bundesliga champions have softened their stance on the 21-year-old, who is open to leaving Germany after just one season at Bayern.

Gravenberch was linked with a move to Anfield last summer but he opted to join Thomas Tuchel’s side from Ajax where he helped them win the Eredivisie title as well as finishing as runners-up in both the KNVB Cup and Johan Cruyff Shield.

The Netherlands midfielder was regarded as one of the best talents in the Eredivisie but he has struggled to make a meaningful impact at Allianz Arena. He was not a regular starter under both Julian Nagelsmann and Tuchel last term.

Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Jamal Musiala were preferred ahead of him and the signing of Konrad Laimer has pushed Gravenberch further down the pecking order.

He managed to feature in 33 games and made two goal contributions last campaign with most of his appearances coming as a substitute as he clinched the Bundesliga title in his debut.

Gravenberch is yet to make an appearance this season and is willing to leave before the window closes on September 1.

Competition

Liverpool would face stiff competition for Gravenberch’s signature from Manchester United who are also interested in acquiring his services. However, according to 90min, the Reds and Bayern are at an advanced stage in terms of negotiations.

The Merseysiders have lost five midfielders this summer including former captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho but Jurgen Klopp’s side have brought in three midfielders to bolster the squad.

Despite the signing of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Wataru Endo, Liverpool are still in the market for further reinforcements as Klopp looks to reshape his engine room this summer.

Man Utd are also keen on signing a midfielder and have been linked with a move for Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat all summer but they will have to sell first before making any more signings.

With Euro 2024 set to take place next year, Gravenberch is determined to get more playing time this campaign in bid to earn a call-up to the Netherlands squad and as it stands, he’s not guaranteed that at Bayern therefore he would have to leave the club in the coming days.

We will have to wait and see if Liverpool or Man Utd will make an official bid to tempt Bayern into selling Gravenberch, who is valued at £26m by Transfermarkt.

Read more: Report: £26m star training separately amid Man Utd & Liverpool interest