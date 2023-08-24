Sofyan Amrabat training alone ahead of possible exit

According to Italian website Calciomercato, Manchester United and Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat is training away from the Fiorentina first-team ahead of a potential transfer.

The Moroccan star has been eyeing a move away from the Serie A outfit, but Fiorentina are yet to receive any formal offers meeting their £26 million asking price. It is now reported by Calciomercato that the midfielder is training away from the main group, who are preparing for the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off against Rapid Wien today.

The same source add that the 26-year-old is acting like he is on the verge of being sold, but that is not the case. Man United, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid have been mentioned as suitors to sign him, but he is not a priority for any of them. Teams are prepared to wait until the last minute to see if the price drops. Amrabat is ready to stay if nothing works out.

Late transfer

Amrabat was one of the stars of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and he made the final team of the tournament. It was expected that he would leave Fiorentina in January for a big club, but it did not happen. Barcelona did express an interest in signing him, but an approach was made too late for the Italian outfit to consider.

Fiorentina have opened the opportunity to sell their prized asset this summer, but there have been no suitable offers on the table. The likes of United and Liverpool are not prioritising a move at the moment, but they could make a late approach before the transfer deadline in order to sign him for a lesser transfer fee.

The big question mark is whether Fiorentina would entertain that. They turned down a late proposal from Barcelona for Amrabat in the January transfer window and could repeat the same. Amrabat’s current deal expires at the end of June next year, but the club have the option to keep him for another 12 months.