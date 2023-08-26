Tottenham open to Adarabioyo and Dier swap deal with Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur are in negotiations with Fulham over a swap deal involving Tosin Adarabioyo, Eric Dier, and money as Ange Postecoglou looks to bring in defensive reinforcements, according to Football Insider.

The online news portal claims that a move could happen between both London clubs before the transfer deadline day on September 1.

Spurs have been one of the busiest sides in the window so far, having spent £165m on eight new players including James Maddison, Pedro Porro, Micky van de Ven, Dejan Kulusevski, and Guglielmo Vicario

Despite signing two defenders already this summer, Postecoglou remains interested in making a further addition to his defence that kept their first clean sheet of the season against Manchester United last weekend.

The North Londoners conceded too many goals last term which resulted in their 8th-placed finish. Spurs have already conceded two goals in their first two league games of the new season.

Postecoglou is revamping his squad this summer and Dier is deemed surplus to requirements at the club. The England international was not included in Tottenham’s matchday squad for their league games against Brentford and Man Utd.

Dier, who has one year left on his remaining contract, has racked up 361 appearances across all competitions, scored 13, and recorded 12 assists.

Defensive reinforcement

Several defenders have been linked with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Adarabioyo has emerged as a potential transfer target.

Football Insider claims that Tottenham are in talks with Fulham over a player-plus-cash swap deal involving Adarabioyo and Dier, and a move could suit all parties.

The Fulham centre-back has just one year left on his contract and is attracting interest from several clubs including AS Monaco, according to Football Insider. The Ligue 1 giants had an offer rejected by the Cottagers.

The 25-year-old is a key cog of Marco Silva’s side and is a fan favourite at Craven Cottage. He has featured in 107 games and made five goal contributions in all competitions. Last season, he was ever-present for Fulham as he made 29 appearances and scored once as they finished 10th in the Premier League table.

He is yet to make feature for the club this season after missing their first two league games against Everton and Brentford. His one-year contract extension with Fulham was activated in January and the club does not want to lose him for free in 12 months’ time therefore they are willing to cash in this month.

Adarabioyo is valued at just £14m by Transfermarkt and he’d be an excellent addition to the Tottenham squad if they could get a deal agreed.

