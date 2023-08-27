Tottenham linked with move for Jota as Postecoglou targets striker

Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up a move for Al Ittihad forward Jota as Ange Postecoglou looks to bring in another attacker before the window closes, according to 90min.

The news outlet claims that the North Londoners have been alerted to the availability of the former Celtic forward – who only moved to Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad earlier in the summer.

90min says Al Ittihad are looking to sell club-record signing Jota before the window closes and Tottenham could now step-up their interest over the coming days. The Portugal international has made three appearances so far this season but he’s yet to find the back of the net or provide an assist.

Jota established himself as one of the best goal poachers in Scotland during his time with Celtic under current Spurs manager Postecoglou. He played an instrumental role in helping the Hoops win the Treble last season by claiming the Scottish League, Scottish Cup, and Scottish League Cup.

He racked up 43 appearances, scored 15 times, and recorded 12 assists across all competitions for Celtic last term. The versatile forward made 83 appearances, netted 28 times, and registered 26 assists during his time at the club.

Available for sale

Jota is currently up for sale by Al Ittihad and Tottenham could make a move as they are in the market to sign another attacker following Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Having already played under Postecoglou, Jota should find it easy settling in at the Tottenham. He’s versatile and can play across the frontline as evidenced at Celtic last season.

Spurs leading striker Richarlison has struggled to score consistently for the club since joining from Everton last summer. He is yet to score for Tottenham in their first two league games of the season and had no shot on target in their 2-0 win over Manchester United at home.

Jota is valued at just £11m by Transfermarkt butAl Ittihad are expected to demand more if they are to sell this summer. We’ll have to wait and see whether Tottenham decide to formalise their interest as Postecoglou looks to strengthen his attack before the window closes on September 1st.

