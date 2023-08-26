[Teams] Arsenal vs Fulham: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal will be looking to make it three wins from three games when they take on Fulham at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has made some changes to the starting eleven that beat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday night. Aaron Ramsdale is among those to keep their place as the England international lines-up between the sticks with David Raya on the bench.

Jakub Kiwior is recalled to make his first start of the new season as he lines-up in defence for Arsenal today. Kiwior comes in at left-back in place of Takehiro Tomiyasu – who’s suspended following his sending off last time out.

Gabriel Magalhães once again misses out fuelling speculation that he could be sold this summer.William Saliba marshals the backline with Ben White offering support. Thomas Partey appears to be at right-back again so Oleksandr Zinchenko remains on the bench as he continues to work his way back to fitness.

Kai Havertz keeps his place in the Arsenal midfield alongside Declan Rice while Martin Odegaard captain the Gunners again this afternoon.

Gabriel Martinelli starts once again on the left flank while Bukayo Saka keeps his place on the right and Arteta will be looking for the young duo to cause plenty of problems today.

Leandro Trossard is recalled to start up front with Eddie Nketiah making way. Gabriel Jesus returns to the bench after making a swift recovery from a knee injury. Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson are other attacking options available for Arsenal on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Partey, White, Saliba, Kiwior; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Subs: Raya, Gabriel, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Zinchenko

Fulham

Leno; Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Lukic, Joao Palhinha, Pereira; Wilson, Jimenez, De Cordova-Reid.

Subs: Rodak, Tosin, Mbabu, Reed, Cairney, Harris, Traore, Muniz, Vinicius