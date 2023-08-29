Tottenham join race to sign PSV’s Johan Bakayoko

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko before the summer transfer window closes on September 1, according to the Sun.

The newspaper claims that Spurs sent their scouts to watch the 20-year-old against Rangers in their Champions League qualifier last week. They would have been impressed with what they saw as Bakayoko bagged two assists in a 2-2 draw at Ibrox Stadium.

Tottenham are now considering making a late swoop to sign Bakayoko but they could face competition as the Sun says fellow Premier League clubs Newcastle United, Liverpool, Everton, and Burnley are also showing an interest.

With so many clubs in the race for his signature, the newspaper suggests that PSV want up to £30m to cash-in on the winger this summer, so Spurs would have to dig deep to get a deal done.

The Belgium international has emerged as one of the best young talents in the Netherlands as he helped PSV finish 2nd in the Eredivisie and claimed both the KNVB Cup and Johan Cruyff Shield.

He is versatile and can play a number of positions across the frontline as evidenced last season. He featured in 39 games across all competitions, scored nine goals, and provided six assists in the process for PSV.

This season, Bakayoko has played in all six of PSV’s games including the Champions League qualifiers. He is yet to score but has registered four assists so far.

Reinforcement

Tottenham have been one of the busiest sides in the transfer window following the arrival of eight new players. Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is keen on bringing in a forward after losing the club’s highest goal scorer Harry Kane – who joined Bayern Munich earlier in the window.

Several forwards have been linked with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Bakayoko has emerged as a serious target. The highly-rated attacker would give Postecoglou another top class option in the final third.

According to the Sun, Tottenham scouts will monitor Bakayoko once again in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier against Rangers on Wednesday night.

A defeat for the Dutch giants would increase the chances of Bakayoko leaving before the window closes, and it appears Spurs are waiting to pounce.

