Tottenham in pole position to sign Brennan Johnson

Tottenham Hotspur are favourites to complete the signing of Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson before the end of the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The online news portal claims that Forest may have to sell Johnson in bid to meet the UEFA Financial Fair Play Regulations after spending £37m on new signings for the 2023/24 season.

Steve Cooper’s side are hoping to sell the 22-year-old for a huge fee which could be more than £40m and as an academy graduate, any potential fee would be considered as pure profit on the club’s books.

Johnson is regarded as one of the best talents in the Premier League with many pundits tipping him to become one of the best players in the country following his consistent performances for Forest.

He has scored 29 goals and provided 12 assists in 106 games for the club. He is versatile and can play across the frontline – making him one of the unpredictable players in the top-flight.

Forest have not had the best of starts to the new season after winning just once and losing two in their first three games but Johnson together with Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi have been the brightest spots so far.

In pole position

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are leading Chelsea in the race to sign Johnson and the North Londoners could wrap up a deal before the window closes on Friday night.

The Blues have been linked with a move for the Wales international due to an injury to Christopher Nkunku and the imminent exit of Romelu Lukaku to AS Roma.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have been in the transfer market as they continue to rebuild their squad following a massive summer clear-out and could rival Tottenham for Johnson’s signature.

Johnson has featured in all three games and is yet to score but last season’s second-highest goal scorer for the club has shined in front of a goal and is only a matter of time before he finds the back of the net.

He is a key player for manager Cooper but Forest’s current financial situation makes it difficult for the club to keep him despite having three years left on his remaining contract.

We will have to wait and see if Tottenham make an official bid in the coming days but we cannot discount Chelsea from trying to hijack any move.

Read more: Tottenham linked with move to sign 24yo star as alternative to £50m target – report