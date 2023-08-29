Tottenham monitor Metz forward Georges Mikautadze

Tottenham Hotspur want a forward before the window closes on Friday and are eyeing a move for Metz star Georges Mikautadze , according to Football Insider.

Spurs lost Harry Kane early in August after he completed his long-awaited move to Bayern Munich. Kane is Spurs’ all-time highest goalscorer having netted 280 goals and recorded 64 assists in 435 appearances across all competitions during his stay at the club.

Last season, the England skipper racked up 49 appearances, scored 32 times, and provided five assists in all competitions as the North Londoners finished 8th in the Premier League table.

He continued his impressive goalscoring in pre-season and netted a hat-trick against Shakhtar at home. The 30-year-old has been the club’s main source of goals in the past few seasons and it’s going to be difficult to replace his threat in front of goal.

First-choice centre-forward Richarlison is yet to find the back of the net alongside 2021/22 Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min.

Ange Postecoglou has brought in 19-year-old Alejo Veliz from Rosario Central but the 58-year-old is keen on signing another forward to bolster his squad and Mikautadze is on the club’s radar.

Competition

According to Football Insider, Tottenham sent scouts to watch Mikautadze score for Metz during their win over Clermont Foot on Sunday ahead of a potential late swoop for the striker.

However, Spurs will face stiff competition for Mikautadze’s signature as West Ham , Leicester City and Ajax are also keen while Burnley have also had an offer rejected for the forward this summer.

The 22-year-old netted 29 times and registered nine assists in 40 games last season in all competitions. He has started the new season on fire with three goal contributions (two goals and one assist) in three games so far.

Mikautadze, who has three years left on his contract with Metz, is valued at just £9m by Transfermarkt but it would take a lot more to tempt the Ligue 1 club into a deal this week.

