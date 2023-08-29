Chelsea need to make significant offer for Frimpong

According to German outlet Frankfurter Rundschau, Chelsea need to make an immoral offer at a dizzying amount to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong.

The London giants have made several signings during the ongoing transfer window, but they are still looking to bolster their squad. Reece James and Malo Gusto are currently the right wing-back options for manager Mauricio Pochettino, but the former has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Given his injury record over the past few years, he may not be rushed back to action. This could be a reason behind Chelsea’s interest in Frimpong. Frankfurter Rundschau don’t mention the asking price for the Dutchman, but hint that it could cost a significant fee to convince Leverkusen to sell him.

Good player

Frimpong was in splendid form for Leverkusen in the last campaign. He registered 9 goals and provided another 11 assists from 48 games. He made more than two-thirds of those appearances from the right wing-back role for the Bundesliga club.

The former Celtic man excelled from the new-look role and this should benefit Pochettino too, who has played with three at the back from the start of the season. Gusto registered two assists against Luton Town, but the manager may want more competition.

Earlier in the summer, Leverkusen were prepared to sell their prized asset for around £43 million, but with just days before the transfer deadline, they could demand a much significant fee to part ways with the Dutch international.

Chelsea have the financial backing from their owners, but need to be wary of Financial Fair Play limits. The other question mark is whether they need another right wing-back as James could return to action by the end of September.

Pochettino has publicly mentioned in recent press conferences that he would like a couple of offensive signings. Frimpong could be experimented as a right winger, but the Argentine may prefer a natural fit in the attacking department.