Tottenham considering move for Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a late swoop to sign Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze after a move for Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson stalled, according to the Independent.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has brought in four attackers this summer following the arrival of Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Alejo Véliz, and Manor Solomon but the former Celtic manager wants to add at least one more to his squad.

Tottenham have been strongly linked with a move for Johnson in recent weeks but the Independent says Spurs are looking at alternative’s as they are well short of Forest’s £40m valuation.

Steve Cooper’s side are keen on meeting the UEFA Financial Fair Play Regulations after spending £37m on new signings for the new season, therefore, they are willing to sell the 22-year-old for a huge fee.

Johnson was also linked with a move to Chelsea but the Blues have switched attention to other targets and have agreed a £45m deal with Manchester City to sign highly-rated forward Cole Palmer.

Spurs are unwilling to meet Johnson’s valuation and are looking elsewhere for attacking reinforcement. The North Londoners were linked with a move for Barcelona forward Ansu Fati but the Spain international is heading to Brighton instead on a season-long loan.

According to the Independent, Eze has now emerged as a serious target with Tottenham ‘strongly’ considering a move for the England international during the closing stages of the window.

Attacking reinforcement

However, the report says Eze won’t come cheap as Crystal Palace are demanding at least £60m for the 25-year-old. He is regarded as one of the best talents in the Premier League following his impressive performances for the Eagles.

Last season, he racked up 40 appearances across all competitions, scored 10 goals, and recorded four assists for Roy Hodgson’s side as they finished above Chelsea in the top-flight. Eze has made a promising start to the new campaign after providing two assists in his four games for Palace so far.

We will have to wait and see if Tottenham decide to formalise their interest and make an offer in the coming hours but Eze would be an exciting addition if they could get a deal done.

