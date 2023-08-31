Chelsea in advanced talks to sign Gabriel Moscardo

According to Brazilian outlet UOL, Chelsea are already in advanced talks with Corinthians to sign teenage midfielder Gabriel Moscardo.

The London giants have signed several young talents from Brazilian football this summer, and Moscardo could be the next in line with negotiations underway with Corinthians. UOL claim that Chelsea are offering a package of £18 million plus £3.5 million for the 17-year-old which would be a record sale for Corinthians. They will have a 10% sell-on clause.

Barcelona and Nottingham Forest have also approached to sign the young midfielder, but UOL cite that Chelsea are currently close to securing an agreement for the wonderkid. Since Moscardo will only turn 18 in September, he won’t be permitted to join a European club until January 2024.

Huge potential

Moscardo made his first-team bow for Corinthians in June this year and he has managed 10 appearances so far. The youngster is a defensive midfielder. Chelsea have already signed two holding midfielders in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, but Moscardo could be considered as one for the future.

The teenager has plenty of talent looking at his statistics in Serie A. This season, he has completed only 82% of his passes in the Brazilian top-tier, but has been brilliant defensively, winning 2.8 tackles and 6.2 duels per appearance. Moscardo has also made 5.8 ball recoveries for the Sau Paulo club.

Chelsea have adopted a different transfer policy since the start of the year. After being unsuccessful with some experienced buys, the focus has turned to pursuing emerging stars as well as graduates, who have the potential to become top-class players in a few years’ time. It is a risky strategy indeed.

Apart from Moscardo, Chelsea are currently on the cusp of landing Cole Palmer from Manchester City in another surprise move. The England youth international has only made 19 appearances at the senior level, but the Blues have still taken the opportunity to sign him from City for a big transfer fee.