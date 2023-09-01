Man Utd make loan move for Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana

Manchester United have offered to sign AS Monaco star Youssouf Fofana on an initial season long loan in the final hours of the transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

United are seemingly keen on bringing in another central midfielder before tonight’s 11pm deadline and Fofana has emerged as a serious target.

Romano says Man Utd have formalised their interest in the 24-year-old after offering to sign Fofana on an initial loan deal with a buy clause to make the move permanent next summer if things work out.

However, a deal is going to be difficult to pull off as the Italian journalist says United face competition from Inter Milan – who’ve also made a similar offer. Monaco are also reluctant to let Fofana leave on loan and have already knocked back the approaches from United and Inter.

Fofana has been linked with several teams this summer. Premier League rivals West Ham and Nottingham Forest have also been credited with an interest in the French international in recent weeks.

Monaco signed the midfielder in the summer of 2020 from Strasbourg. Since then, he has been ever-present in the Red and White’s starting lineup and has played a key role for them.

Fofana is a versatile midfielder capable of playing in multiple positions. In the previous campaign, he mostly played as a number eight. However, this season, the Paris-born star has started the first three games in the defensive midfield role.

United need cover

Man United have already strengthened their engine room with the addition of Mason Mount from Chelsea earlier in the transfer window. The England international has competed with Christian Eriksen for a place in Erik ten Hag’s team.

Casemiro has been in integral part of Man Utd’s side in the defensive midfield role since arriving from Real Madrid. However, ten Hag needs support for Brazilian and is looking to bring in another option before the window clams shut.

Fofana is the latest name to be linked with a move to Old Trafford but it looks like Man Utd will need to improve on their loan to buy offer if they want to get a deal agreed.

The Frenchman is valued at £30m so he’s in a similar price bracket to United’s other target, Sofyan Amrabat, so it will be interesting to see if they can strike a deal for either midfielder on deadline day.