Tottenham ‘getting closer’ to signing Brennan Johnson

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘getting closer’ to signing Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson before today’s deadline, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Having sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, Spurs are keen on signing a new attacker to reinforce their frontline in this transfer window. Several names have been mentioned as potential targets but the 22-year-old has recently emerged as a serious option.

Tottenham previously submitted a proposal worth around £43m to sign Johnson but Nottingham rejected that offer as they want at least £50m to sell their star man late in this window.

It has been suggested that Johnson has agreed to move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane and is keen on playing under Ange Postecoglou so, this should help Tottenham get this deal over the line.

Now, writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that Tottenham remain in negotiations with Nottingham to secure Johnson’s signature and the talks are advancing well.

Johnson to Tottenham

The journalist further claims that Johnson has expressed his desire to join the Lilywhites and Spurs are ‘getting closer’ to signing the forward before today’s 11 p.m. deadline.

Romano wrote:

“Negotiations between Tottenham and Nottingham Forest for Brennan Johnson are advancing! Understand deal now getting closer. No agreement in place yet but contacts ongoing to make it happen later today. Brennan’s green light to the move also there.”

Tottenham recently made an approach to sign Ansu Fati from Barcelona on a loan deal but eventually, they lost out on purchasing the winger to Brighton and Hove Albion.

So, it appears Spurs have now completely fixed their focus on signing Johnson to reinforce their frontline. The 22-year-old likes to be deployed on the flanks but can also play in the centre-forward position. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to finish off his chances and also works extremely hard without possession.

Johnson is a highly talented player and would be an excellent acquisition for Spurs should they sign him today. But it is going to be interesting to see whether Spurs can eventually manage to secure his signature over the coming hours.