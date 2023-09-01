Man Utd agree deal to sign Amrabat from Fiorentina

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

The 27-year-old has been linked with Man United from the start of the summer transfer window and they have finally secured a deal to sign him from Fiorentina. As per Romano, United have agreed to pay £8.6 million to sign him on loan this season. The move could be made permanent for £17 million plus £4.2 million in add-ons.

Amrabat is on his way to Manchester shortly to complete his deadline day transfer.

Brilliant deal

Amrabat has been much fancied to join United for most of the summer. There have been different updates over his situation in the media, but Romano always said that the midfielder was waiting for the Red Devils.

After weeks without progress, United have finally made their formal move on deadline day. The Moroccan should be a brilliant signing for the Premier League club and could boost their title challenge this season.

Casemiro is an automatic choice in the no.6 role for United, but things could change with Amrabat’s arrival. The Brazilian has been poor in the early part of the campaign and has looked short in pace and fitness.

It could be a sign of regression during the back end of his career. In Amrabat, he has a quality deputy hereafter and we could see the Moroccan get the nod ahead of Casemiro if he does not perform to the expectations.

Amrabat could make his debut for United following the international break as he has not been registered in time for the upcoming matchday. It is left to be seen whether there is a midfield exit with his acquisition.

Donny van de Beek could be a candidate to leave in the coming hours. Amrabat could be United’s sixth and final signing of the window. United have already signed Altay Bayindir, Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund.

United head coach Erik ten Hag also confirmed the arrival of Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur in his pre-match press conference ahead of the weekend Premier League clash against Arsenal away from home.