Tottenham agree deal to sign Brennan Johnson

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed on a deal in principle with Nottingham Forest to sign Brennan Johnson and the player is now set to undergo medical before the deal gets finalised, as per the transfer expert David Ornstein.

Spurs have prioritised signing the Welsh international to strengthen their frontline having sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

The North London club previously submitted an opening proposal worth around £43m to acquire the 22-year-old’s service but Steve Cooper’s side turned down that proposal as they were demanding more money to let their star man leave late in this window.

Now, writing on The Athletic, Ornstein has reported that Tottenham have reached an agreement with Nottingham to sign Johnson and the financial package of the move is around £47.5m fixed fee.

The journalist further claims that a 10% sell-on clause is also included in this deal and the forward is now travelling to London to undergo medical before signing a five-year contract with an option to extend the deal for one more year.

Johnson to Tottenham

The 22-year-old likes to play on the flanks but can also be deployed in the number nine role so, his versatility would be a great option for Ange Postecoglou.

Johnson has already showcased his talent during his debut campaign in the Premier League last season and the North Londoners will be hoping that he will be able to replicate the same performance at the newly renovated White Hart Lane.

So, having secured a deal for the Welsh international, it is going to be interesting to see whether Spurs sign any more new players before the 11 p.m. deadline.

It has been suggested that Tottenham are looking to sign a new defender to bolster their backline and have identified Lloyd Kelly as a serious target.

It has earlier been reported that Spurs have already submitted an opening £20m bid to sign the defender, but Bournemouth have turned down that proposal as they don’t want to let their star man leave late in this window.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham will push forward with this deal and eventually sign the Englishman after finishing the Johnson deal.