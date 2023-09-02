Erik ten Hag confirms Rasmus Hojlund availability for Man Utd vs Arsenal

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Rasmus Hojlund will be available for the game against Arsenal on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

The Red Devils signed the Denmark international for £72 million, including add-ons, from Atalanta in the transfer window. However, the 20-year-old is yet to feature for the Manchester-based club due to a back injury.

But speaking to the media via United’s official website, Ten Hag has confirmed that Hojlund is ‘doing well’ and has trained well last week. The Man Utd believes Hojlund is now available for selection and could even start versus Arsenal. on Sunday afternoon.

Ten Hag said:

“Yes, he’s had a good training week. Tomorrow we will have a final training session but he’s doing well, he’s responding well. So, yeah, he’ll be available for Sunday’s game. I think he’s ready to start.”

Hojlund established a name for himself at Sturm Graz before Atalanta came calling. At the Bergamo-based club, the striker caught a lot of people’s attention with his displays in the previous campaign.

The youngster was a key player for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side after breaking into the first team. He made 34 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A outfit last season, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists.

Will Rasmus Hojlund start?

While Hojlund’s number might not look spectacular for a player that cost £72m, he has shown immense potential. The forward has also been prolific for his national side in recent international fixtures.

At United, Ten Hag has not had an abundance of options for the number nine position over the last year. In the previous campaign, the Dutch boss had to rely on an injury-prone Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst up front for most of the season.

Marcus Rashford has also played as a number nine for ten Hag on several occasions. However, the 25-year-old plays his best football from the left side of attack.

Therefore, it will be exciting to see what Hojlund will bring to this Manchester United team. Arsenal have often gotten the better of United at home in recent years, but Hojlund could be the man to make a difference in north London tomorrow.