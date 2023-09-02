Jurgen Klopp confirms Thiago Alcantara injury setback for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Thiago Alcantara will not be available for the Reds until after the international break after suffering a setback in training.

The Spain international has not featured for the Merseyside outfit so far this season due to fitness issues. Now, the midfielder will also be out of action when Klopp’s team will take on Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday (3 September).

Speaking to the media via Liverpool Echo ahead of the match against Unai Emery’s team, the German manager gave an update on Thiago’s situation. Klopp confirmed the Spaniard suffered a ‘little setback’ in training but hopes to have Thiago back after the upcoming break.

Klopp said:

“Thiago has had a little setback after starting training with the team. He has to slow down a little bit. It’s not cool for him or for us. Hopefully after the international break (he’ll be back).”

Thiago has had a frustrating time with injuries over the years. During his stint at Bayern Munich, the 32-year-old had similar issues on a regular basis.

That does not seem to have gone away for the midfielder at Liverpool, either. He has consistently missed games season after season for the Reds due to multiple fitness issues.

Thiago’s persistent injuries

In the previous campaign, Thiago was hampered by a niggling calf injury. The midfielder was able to start in just 14 Premier League matches for Klopp’s team.

At the start of the 2023/24 term, Liverpool have counted on Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in the middle of the park. The Reds have also signed Endo from Stuttgart and landed Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern on deadline day.

Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones are also at the German manager’s disposal. However, with the departure of the likes of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, Thiago is the only remaining experienced head in midfield. He also brings calmness and control to the Merseyside outfit’s engine room.

Therefore, the Spanish national’s absence is a big blow for Klopp. It remains to be seen whether the midfielder will be able to make a place for himself in Liverpool’s starting lineup once he returns.