Jackson delivers frustrating Chelsea display vs Forest

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson delivered a frustrating performance during the 1-0 Premier League loss to Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

The London giants sealed a 3-0 win over Luton Town in the previous gameweek, and it was anticipated that they could secure another routine victory against Forest at home. However, they failed to capitalise on their chances in the final third, and Jackson was one of those guilty after squandering two big chances.

Chelsea eventually suffered a 1-0 defeat after Anthony Elanga’s goal in the 48th minute. The defeat sees the club drop to 11th in the Premier League standings, and questions will be asked about the players, who failed to unsettle the Forest defence despite having three-thirds of the possession with home advantage.

Jackson has impressed with his work rate and movement in the final third since his arrival at Chelsea, but the Senegal star has lacked the finishing skills. He squandered two scoring opportunities against Forest earlier today. One of those could have been a simple tap-in, but he slashed his effort over the crossbar.

Christopher Nkunku and Armando Broja are the other striker options in the Chelsea squad, but the former is out with a long-term knee issue. Broja could be reintegrated into the squad after the international break, but he will need more time to find his rhythm after his serious injury in December 2022.

Looking at this, Jackson will continue to lead the attack in the coming games for Chelsea, but he needs to start scoring goals for the club. Jackson, who lost possession on 14 occasions today, is currently an assured starter for the club, but manager Mauricio Pochettino could try something different soon.

The Argentine has the option of playing Raheem Sterling as the main striker if he desires. The Englishman is more than capable of playing from the role which would allow Noni Madueke to start on the right wing. Madueke was lively with his cameo against Forest, and has yet to start in the league this season.