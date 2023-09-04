Liverpool urged to sign Arsenal star Bukayo Saka in January

Former attacker turned pundit Paul Merson has suggested that Liverpool should make a move to sign Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka if they are forced to sell Mohamed Salah over the coming weeks.

The Egyptian has heavily been linked with a move away from Anfield club in recent times and Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad are reportedly keen on acquiring the 31-year-old’s service.

It has been suggested that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have already submitted an opening proposal of around £150m to sign Salah. But Liverpool have rejected the proposal as they are desperate to keep hold of their star man.

It has recently been reported that despite the Merseyside club’s stance, Al-Ittihad haven’t given up on their hopes of signing Salah and are ready to make an improved proposal worth around £200m to persuade Jurgen Klopp’s side to cash-in.

Now, speaking on Sky Sports, Merson has suggested that if Liverpool accept the £200m offer to sell Salah after receiving the proposal, then as a replacement for the African, the Reds should look to sign Saka from Arsenal for around £150m in January.

Saka to Liverpool

Merson said:

“They[Liverpool] sell (Salah) for £200million, and then in January, see if they can get Saka from Arsenal for £150million”

Although the Premier League transfer window has already been slammed shut, the Saudi Arabian window is still open for a few more days so they can sign players at the moment.

Therefore, Liverpool remain at risk of losing Salah, but Klopp has insisted that the 31-year-old is not for sale and the player is happy to stay at the club.

However, if things change over the coming days then Saka would be a great replacement for Salah if Liverpool manage to secure the Englishman’s signature in January.

But, Saka has now established himself as a talismanic figure for Arsenal so the North London club are highly unlikely to allow the departure of their star man having managed to tie him down into a long-term contract recently.

Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool will eventually manage to keep Salah at the club or opt to make a move for Saka after considering Merson’s advice seriously if they cash-in on the Egypt international.